JD Motorsports "Throws Back" With Cassill

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is celebrating NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway in a big way.



The team announced Wednesday that Landon Cassill, one of the most successful drivers in JD Motorsports’ history, will return to the team to drive in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington.



Cassill will drive the team’s 01 car, returning to the number he campaigned over two seasons at JD Motorsports, and the racer will carry the colors of Flex Seal, a long-time team sponsor. The car design scheme will duplicate that raced formerly by Cassill.



NASCAR and Darlington are celebrating seven decades of the sport at one of motorsports’ most famous venues this weekend. Special paint schemes honoring the sport’s past will be the order of the weekend.



“I am beyond excited to be back with Johnny and his guys on this special weekend,” Cassill said. “It’s a great opportunity to drive a good car in the Xfinity Series and to bring back some great memories we had on the circuit for several years. Having Flex Seal and my old number along for the ride just makes it that much more special.”



Team owner Johnny Davis said it was a natural move to put Cassill back in the 01.



“We like participating in this special weekend, and I was happy to get Landon back to do this with us,” Davis said. “We had a lot of great runs and fun times with Landon. It will be special to relive some of those times this weekend.”



Cassill drove JD Motorsports’ No. 4 car in 2013 before moving over to the 01 for 2014 and 2015. He had three top-10 runs in 2014 and finished twice in the top 10 in 2015.

JDM PR