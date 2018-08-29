Smithley Goes Racing With S.C. Education Lottery

Garrett Smithley will have a new car and a new mission in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.



JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Wednesday that Smithley, who has driven for the team for three seasons, will move into the team’s lead car, the No. 4 Chevrolet, for Saturday’s race. The car will carry sponsorship from the South Carolina Education Lottery.



“What a great weekend it’s going to be at Darlington,” Smithley said. “Johnny Davis and his guys have been great working with me, and we hope to take it to another level at old Darlington in the 4 car. To have the South Carolina Education Lottery on board just makes it that much more special.”



Team owner Davis said putting Smithley in the car for one of the season’s biggest races was a no-brainer for him.



“Garrett has made steady progress since he’s been with our team, and it’s a great opportunity for him to drive this car at Darlington and partner with the South Carolina Education Lottery,” Davis said. “We’re looking for a great weekend all around. We always look forward to going to Darlington, and this will all make the race that much more special.”



The South Carolina Education Lottery’s mission is to enhance educational funding in South Carolina through fun and entertaining games and products offered to adults. Since the Lottery launched in 2002, more than $1.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to South Carolina students, and millions have gone to support K-12 and community education programs.”



Smithley, a Georgia native, has scored nine top-15 finishes in JD Motorsports with Gary Keller cars. Saturday’s race will mark his 100th NASCAR national-series start.



“That hardly seems possible,” Smithley said. “I kind of still feel like I’m a newcomer, but I’ve been around the block a few times now and have gotten a good feel for all the tracks. Darlington is a favorite of mine. We’ll give it our best shot this weekend.”

