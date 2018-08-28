Sieg to race Iconic Paint Scheme at Darlington

RSS Racing is pleased to welcome back ionomy as the primary sponsor for #39 car driven by Ryan Sieg for the NASCAR XFINITY race at Darlington this weekend. The #39 will be participating in throwback weekend running the famous Maxwell House paint scheme driven by Bobby Labonte during the 1993 season.

ionomy Studios is changing the way games are made and played. ionomy Studios makes gameplay more fun and more rewarding by designing games that leverage the ION digital currency ecosystem.

To celebrate their passion for racing, ionomy Studios has launched a new game, Offroad Heat. As part of the partnership, the ionomy #39 car will also feature the new game, introducing Offroad Heat to live racing fans.

“I’m so excited to have Ionomy join us at Darlington with this awesome paint scheme. We decided to let them have fun with the scheme and pick whatever they wanted. I think it turned out amazing.” commented Sieg.

RSS Racing PR