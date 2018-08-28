Agri Supply to Host Big Event with Gase on Thursday for NASCAR Throwback weekend in Florence

This weekend at Darlington Raceway NASCAR Xfinity Driver Joey Gase will be teaming up with Agri Supply for the Sports Clip Haircut VFW 200. Gase has worked with the family owned farm store out of Gardner, North Carolina for the past three years when the series has traveled to Darlington. "I always love partnering with our friends at Agri Supply," Gase said when asked about the partnership. "They are good people and we always have fun at Darlington with it being NASCAR's Throwback weekend. I love the support they've shown when we went to them about my dad's scheme and I'm excited to get out on track this weekend." You may notice their logo will look a little different than usual. Agri Supply has worked with Gase's team to change their logo from red to purple to match Gase's throwback scheme honoring his father.



Also joining forces with Gase this weekend is Sparks Energy Inc. who you'll see displayed on the upper quarter panels and TV panel. Eternal Fan is also jumping on board as an associate sponsor on the lower quarter panels of the Darlington hot rod. Agri Supply will also be hosting a big event this coming Thursday, August 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their Florence, South Carolina location. Gase will be in attendance signing autographs and meeting fans. At the event there will be a bunch of goodies that will be given out and there will be FREE food provided by Red Bone Alley. Agri Supply will also be raffling off a pair of grandstand tickets AND a pair of pit passes to Saturday's race! The Agri Supply team is encouraging all fans in the area to stop out to meet Joey and check out his Darlington Throwback paint scheme.Also joining forces with Gase this weekend is Sparks Energy Inc. who you'll see displayed on the upper quarter panels and TV panel. Eternal Fan is also jumping on board as an associate sponsor on the lower quarter panels of the Darlington hot rod.

