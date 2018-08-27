Smithley Posts 15th At Road America

Garrett Smithley turned in a fine performance Saturday in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America, bringing the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet home 15th.



The finish was Smithley’s best in the past dozen races and lifted him to 19th in Xfinity points.



“A nice run today,” Smithley said. “The guys gave me a great car, and we were able to stay out of trouble and move up through the field. It was a fun day all around.”



Justin Allgaier won the race and leads the point standings.



The series moves on to Darlington Raceway for a Sept. 1 race.

JDM PR