Miller Enjoys Road America Run

Vinnie Miller finished 27th in Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 Xfinity Series race at Road America.



The outing on the tough 14-turn course was a highlight for Miller, who had had problems in earlier road-course events. He finished on the lead lap in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet.



“We finally got a road-course finish with not a scratch on the JAS Expedited Trucking Camaro,” Miller said. “For me and all these guys on the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team, a P27, lead-lap finish feels like a win. We’ve had a bad last three or four weeks and needed a strong day. As for road courses, so far Road America is my favorite one on the circuit.”



Miller started 38th but moved through the field to finish strong and gain one spot in the Xfinity point standings to 25th.



Justin Allgaier won the race and leads the point standings.



The series moves on to Darlington Raceway for a Sept. 1 race.

JDM PR