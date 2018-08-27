Chastain Roars At Road America

Ross Chastain, rolling toward sealing a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs, scored one of his best runs of the season Saturday, finishing seventh in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America.



The strong finish kept Chastain solidly in the running for the series playoffs. He is 12th and in the final playoff position, an impressive 49 points ahead of 13th-place Michael Annett with three regular-season races to go.



“What a great day for the team,” Chastain said. “A solid car and a really good finish. This keeps us on target for the playoffs. I appreciate what everybody contributed to this finish.”



The finish was Chastain’s sixth in the top 10 this season.



Justin Allgaier won the race and leads the point standings.



The series moves on to Darlington Raceway for a Sept. 1 race.

JDM PR