GMS Racing NXS Road America Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-This event was Bill Elliott’s first NASCAR race at Road America and his first NASCAR race since 2012.

-GMS Racing sits 10th in the owners points standings; 7 points behind Joe Gibbs Racing in ninth place.

“It was a great day! I have to thank everyone at GMS Racing for everything they did for me. It was a heck of a lot of fun. I felt like I needed more through turns nine, 10 and the carousel in order to carry speed through there and I felt like I gave up too much in turn three. All in all it was a good day and I had a lot of fun.”