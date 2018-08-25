Majeski Settles with 28th place finish after late spin at Road America

After starting the final stage in 10th, Ty Majeski was caught up in a late-race spin with three laps to go forcing him to settle with a 28th-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Road America.

After winning the Trans Am race early Saturday morning, Majeski took the track 21st for 45 laps of road course action. The No. 60 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes team elected to stay out during the only caution of the 10-lap stage and finished 20th. The team pitted for fuel only during the stage break and were penalized for being too fast exiting pit road.

Majeski got to work in stage two, staying out with an early caution. After restarting 21st, the No. 60 machine spun with three laps remaining in the stage. The car had no damage and the Wisconsin native was able to pull out a 24th-place finish for the second stage.

The No. 60 team pitted for four tires, fuel and two rounds down in the right rear just before the green flag waved on the final stage. Going green with 23 laps to go, Majeski made good pace as he shuffled his way through the field. At lap 28, the caution flag waved due to oil and debris on the track. The driver pitted for four more tires and fuel and restarted 15th. Majeski broke into the top-10 at lap 34 and held the position until getting shuffled back after avoiding a spin from a competitor car.

Running 13th, another car made contact with the No. 60 machine causing him to spin out on track. The incident resulted in a 28th place finish for the No. 60 team.

Majeski returns to the track in the No. 60 Ford Mustang on Sep. 21 at Richmond Raceway.

RFR PR