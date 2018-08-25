Reed's Day Ends Early at Road America

After a promising 10th-place starting spot at Road America, Ryan Reed’s day ended early following an incident in the first stage, forcing him to a 39th-place finish on the 4-mile road course.

Reed rolled off the grid 10th after advancing to the final round of qualifying earlier in the day in his Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang. With only a 45-lap race, the first stage ran only 10 laps. Early on, Reed reported he was losing grip quickly riding in the top-15.

The field came to a full course caution on the third lap, and Reed would restart 14th at lap six. Heading into turn three on the restart, the No. 16 went around and backed up to the outside retaining wall, where he couldn’t continue on with front-end damage. Reed went on to finish 39th.

The No. 16 returns to the track next weekend at Darlington Raceway. Race coverage on Saturday begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN.

RFR PR