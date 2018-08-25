RCR Post Race Report - Johnsonville 180

" I put our team in a little bit of a hole today in qualifying by getting off course in the final round. We got our No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet here in third place despite not having great track position to start the race. Slowly but surely we made progress all day. We got inside the top five and pitted under the first caution of the day. We found ourselves in position to inherit the lead after Stage 1 and were able to hold those guys off and win Stage 2. I thought we were doing the right things to position ourselves to have the best possible track position with the best tires and the most fuel. For whatever reason anytime I got next to my sponsor and teammate Brendan Gaughan we kept getting into it and I kept getting run off the racetrack, but finally he pointed me by when I got to him in the closing laps. We can laugh about it at this time and we talked about it with a smile, but it was definitely frustrating at times. I am glad I was able to come out smiling and we were able to prevail and fight our way back through the field and bring home a top-three finish. I am proud of the effort we made today to come back from 18th with 10 laps to go and finish third. It is a huge statement for this race team. We have had a really tough month with up-and-down finishes, but it feels great to cap it off with a third-place finish at Road America. I am looking forward to carrying that momentum into one of the best racetracks, Darlington Raceway, next week."