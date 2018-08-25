Cole Custer Finishes Fourth at Road America

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Matt Tifft of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-10):

● Custer started second, finished seventh and earned four bonus points.

● Custer piloted the Haas Automation Ford Mustang in the second and third position for the majority of Stage 1.

● After a lap-seven caution, Custer restarted the one-lap shootout from second place until he drove the Haas Automation Ford hard into Turn 2, resulting in a flat-spotted tire.

● He fell back to the seventh position before the stage ended to earn four bonus points.

● After the stage ended, Custer pitted for four tires, fuel and air pressure and chassis adjustments.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 11-20):

● Custer started 11th, finished seventh and earned four bonus points.

● Custer powered the Haas Automation Ford into seventh place when the green flag waved to start Stage 2.

● He ran inside the top-10 for the entirety of the stage.

● Custer pitted when the stage concluded for four tires, fuel and adjustments.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 21-45):

● Custer started 13th, finished fourth.

● Custer quickly climbed to eighth place and was promoted to fourth when regular-season championship contenders Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell made contact in front of him.

● On lap 28, Custer steered the Haas Automation Ford off the track to avoid a multicar spin.

● He pitted for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments during the caution period.

● The California native restarted in 15th place and drove to sixth until a lap-37 caution.

● With three laps to go, Custer was promoted to third when the second and third-place cars spun off the track. He fell one position before earning his first top-five at Road America.

Notes:

● This marks Custer’s 19th top-10 of the season and first at Road America.

● This marks Custer’s 9th top-five of the season and first at Road America.

● Custer earned eight bonus points in the Road America 180 at Road America.

● Seven cautions slowed the race for 10 laps.

● Justin Allgaier won the Road America 180 to score his ninth career Xfinity Series victory, fourth of the season and first at Road America. His margin of victory over second-place Matt Tifft was 5.403 seconds.

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing With Biagi-DenBeste:

“We had a car to contend with all day. I’m glad we were able to take away another great points finish after a rollercoaster of a day. Really proud of the team for improving our road-course cars. We’re in a good spot as we get close to the end of the regular season.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Sports Clips VFW Haircuts 200 on Saturday, September 1 at Darlington Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC.

