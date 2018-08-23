Chastain Looking For Road Success

Ross Chastain will continue his quest for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs in Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America.



Chastain will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in the 45-lap race over Road America’s tough and twisty 4.7-mile course.



Chastain sits 12th on the Xfinity playoff grid with four races remaining in the regular season. He has a 42-point cushion over the cutoff line.



“We’re looking for another fine road-course day Saturday,” Chastain said. “We’ve had good cars all summer through this stretch. This week should be no exception. We’re ready to roll.”



Practice is scheduled Friday at 1:35 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. (ET). Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR