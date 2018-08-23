Miller Visits Road America

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes on the road again this weekend at Road America, and Vinnie Miller will be in the lineup in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet.



The Johnsonville 180 will be contested over Road America’s 4.7-mile course Saturday. The race will be Miller’s first Xfinity run there.



The race over the 14-turn track is the third road-course event in the past four Xfinity races.



“Road America is the largest road course on the circuit,” Miller said. “I understand it is fast in some places and slow in others. I know it will be another challenging weekend for me since I've had trouble on the last two road courses.



“I have been working on my SIM all week and am going to do everything in my power to come home with a solid finish for JAS Expedited Trucking and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.”



Practice is scheduled Friday at 1:35 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. (ET). Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR