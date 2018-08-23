Smithley Rolls Into Road America

Garrett Smithley will make another run at road-course success in Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 Xfinity Series race at Road America.



Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 00 Chevrolet (which the team has nicknamed the “Number Nuthin’ ”) in the series’ third road-course race in four weeks.



“Road-course racing always is a challenge for me,” Smithley said. “But I like the change from week-to-week oval tracks. It requires a different mindset and different approach.”



Five drivers – Jeremy Clements, Michael McDowell, Brendan Gaughan, AJ Allmendinger and Nelson Piquet Jr. – scored their first Xfinity win at Road America.



Practice is scheduled Friday at 1:35 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. (ET). Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR