Go Green Racing Returns to Road Course Racing at Road America

Go Green Racing heads into Road America week with confidence after a solid run at Bristol Motor Speedway last week and Mid-Ohio the week before. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will go back to road course racing after a brief return to an oval. Gase has had very solid runs on the two road course the series has run so far this year (Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio). However, Road America is a whole other beast. Road America offers 14 different twists and turns through its entire four miles. The team has learned a lot at previous road courses over the past month. They're optimistic they can bring home a great finish after running in the top 15 a couple weeks ago at Mid-Ohio.



Gase has traveled to Elkhart Lake every year since 2014. His best finish came back in 2016 when he navigated his way up from 36th to finish 22nd. "Road America is such an awesome but difficult track," said Gase. "It's the longest track that we go and with it being so long and there being so many different turns (both left and right) it wears on you. When you go from a place like Bristol to here, their both so physically demanding but in their own different ways. We made some good road course gains a couple weeks ago at Mid-Ohio so we're excited to get back out there and get a good finish."



Haulers enter the track on Thursday evening, and the first practice for the Johnsonville 180 begins on Friday afternoon at 1:35pm ET on the NBC Sports App. Go Green Racing will look to build off their solid improvements each week and get a great finish at Road America.



TV/Radio:

The Johnsonville 180 can be seen live on Saturday, August 25th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on MRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR