Henry Repeating Arms Pulls The Trigger On First NASCAR Sponsorship

Henry Repeating Arms is proud to announce a full-car sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #90 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Andy Lally in the upcoming Johnsonville 180. The race will take place at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI on Saturday, August 25th and will be broadcast live by NBC Sports Network at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

"We're thrilled to be supporting Andy Lally, an incredibly talented and versatile race car driver," states Anthony Imperato, President, and owner of Henry Repeating Arms. Imperato continues, "Our fans have always wanted to see a Henry livery on a NASCAR machine, so we're looking forward to bringing them just that at our home track in Wisconsin."

Elkhart Lake is a few hours away from Henry's manufacturing plant in Rice Lake, WI, which employs 300 people. The facility makes shotguns, centerfire rifles, and parts for some of the firearms produced in Henry's Bayonne, New Jersey location.

To celebrate the sponsorship, Henry Repeating Arms will be running a giveaway for a Henry Long Ranger .308 Win. lever action rifle, one of their premiere hunting rifles built at the Rice Lake, WI location. The giveaway will run from Thursday, August 23rd to 12:00 AM Eastern on Sunday, August 26th. Fans can enter the giveaway by texting the keyword HENRY to 444999. The giveaway is for United States residents only.

Henry Repeating Arms and Andy Lally will also be covering the event across their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Henry firearms can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. Most dealers offer a discount off of the MSRP. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

Henry Repeating Arms PR