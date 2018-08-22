Post-Event Penalty Report - Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty

8/17/2018 (post-race inspection) Bristol No. 12 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed. Crew chief (Matt Swiderski) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

8/17/2018 (post-race inspection) Bristol No. 76 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed. Crew chief (Jason Miller) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

8/17/2018 (post-race inspection) Bristol No. 22 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels

Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed. Crew chief (Brian Wilson) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty

8/16/2018 (practice) Bristol No. 68 Safety Section 20.3.4: Ballast Containers

Note: Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle. Crew chief (Danny Gill), truck chief (Melvin Burns Jr.) and mechanic (William Guinade) have been suspended from the next three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Events, through Oct. 17, 2018.