Post-Event Penalty Report - Bristol Motor Speedway

|NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Bristol
|No. 12
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Matt Swiderski) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.
|8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Bristol
|No. 76
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Jason Miller) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.
|8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Bristol
|No. 22
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Brian Wilson) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event.
|NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|8/16/2018 (practice)
|Bristol
|No. 68
|Safety
|Section 20.3.4: Ballast Containers
Note: Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.
|Crew chief (Danny Gill), truck chief (Melvin Burns Jr.) and mechanic (William Guinade) have been suspended from the next three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Events, through Oct. 17, 2018.
|8/16/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Bristol
|No. 88
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Carl Joiner Jr.) has been fined $2,500.