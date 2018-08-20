Miller Parks With Transmission Issues

20 Aug 2018
Xfinity Series News
5 times
Miller Parks With Transmission Issues Getty Images for NASCAR

Vinnie Miller parked his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet with transmission trouble in Friday night’s Food City 300 and finished 32nd.

“It wasn’t the weekend we hoped for at Bristol,” he said. “We had transmission problems late in the race, causing us to have to park it. But we finished 32nd, two spots better then where we started. We really need to get the monkey off our backs and start to have better results.
 
“I know how hard these JD Motorsports with Gary Keller guys work, and they deserve better finishes. Thanks to Flex Glue and JAS Expedited Trucking for their support.”
 
Miller remained in 26th position in Xfinity points.
 
Kyle Larson won the race in overtime.
 
The series moves on to Road America for an Aug. 25 race. Remaining in the regular season are visits to Darlington Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

JDM PR

Steven B. Wilson

