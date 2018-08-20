Chastain Scores Solid 12th At BMS

Ross Chastain remains on course to make the Xfinity Series playoffs after a solid 12th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Chastain, driving the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, remains in 12th place in Xfinity points and is holding onto the final playoff slot with four races remaining. He is 42 points above the cutoff line.



“We did our job at Bristol,” Chastain said. “You’re always happy to get out of there with a race car in one piece and a good finish. Four races to go, and we’re in good shape.”



Kyle Larson won the race in overtime.



The series moves on to Road America for an Aug. 25 race. Remaining in the regular season are visits to Darlington Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

JDM PR