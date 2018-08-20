Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces, Melbourne, Australia native James Davison will be behind the wheel of the No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Toyota Camry for the Johnsonville 180 at Road America. The Johnsonville 180 will take place Saturday August 25th, at 3:00pm on NBCSN.

Davison has competed in many different racing series throughout his career, including IndyCar, IMSA SportsCar Championship Series, Grand-Am Rolex SportsCar Series and Pirelli World Challenge. Davison made his NXS debut in 2016 at Road America driving the No. 90 car where he ran as high as seventh before being involved in a late-race incident that resulted in a 19th-place finish. Davison competed at both Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America for JGR during the 2017 season, with his best finish coming at Mid-Ohio in fourth.

“I’m psyched to be rejoining Joe Gibbs Racing at Road America,” quoted Davison. “Last year we had a strong run end in misfortune. This year our objective is to turn performance into result. I’m excited to go get after it.”

Jonathan Byrd’s Hospitality and Restaurant Group will be featured as the primary sponsor of Davison’s No. 18 Toyota Camry for Road America. This will mark the first time that Jonathan Byrd’s will represent Davison as the primary sponsor in the NXS. Lake Forest Hearing, Lunda Community Centre, Cruz Motorsports, Tilson, ForbesBooks – Go Slow to Grow Fast (https://forbesbooks.com/ brent-tilson/) and Hopegivers will be represented as associate sponsors for the four-mile track.

