Kyle Larson won tonight's Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson won over NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Christopher Bell in a overtime finish.

Driver NO. 42 led 202 of 310 laps and won every stage in route to claiming his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2018 season.

"It feels really good. I wish Kyle Busch wouldn't have had his trouble so I could have raced him but it still feels really, really cool to win a race here - finally - at Bristol," Larson said. "I've been close so many times and it's my best race track by far, I feel like.

"It feels cool to win. Hopefully we can get another tomorrow night and that would be really special as well. It's just really exciting because I've been so close so many times and I thought Bell was going to steal this one from me a couple times throughout the race. He was really good. He and I have very similar driving styles.

"We had the yellow there with two to go and I was make, 'Man, again, again. I'm going to lose another one late.' But we were able to get an average restart and get the win. I can't wait until tomorrow."

Kyle Larson also holds the pole for tomorrow's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Rounding out the top five were Christopher Bell in second, Justin Allgaier in third, Cole Custer in fourth and Joey Logano in fifth.

Friday nights win came in Larson's ninth Bristol Motor Speedway start and after having six top-five finishes in his first eight starts. 2018 has been good for driver NO. 42 as he has won four out of the six races that he has ran in this year.

The overtime finish came when Daniel Hemric wrecked with two laps to go in the 300-laper.

Kyle Busch was having a great night up until he tagged the wall on lap 66. One Lap 70, Busch lost a tire and got into the outside wall, ending his night.

Kyle Busch would go on to finish 36th.

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson

Race Winner: Kyle Larson

Next Race: Johnsonville 180 at Road AMerica at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on August, 25th on NBCSN.