Audio Video Specialists Joins Superlite Cars as Co-Primary Sponsors for Ryan Ellis and the No.78 Chevy at Road America

We are proud to announce that Audio Video Specialists will be a co-primary sponsor with Superlite Cars of the No.78 Chevy for Ryan Ellis in the Johnsonville 180 NASCAR XFINITY Series race. This will be Ellis’ second XFINITY Series start this season. Ellis who works full-time at Go Fas Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the Director of Public Relations and Marketing, will utilize his off-week from his desk-job, to get back behind the wheel of the Superlite Cars / Audio Video Specialists No.78 Chevy for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Audio Video Specialists is a family owned company that specializes in Commercial and Residential Audio/Video system design, sales and installation. They pride themselves on creating custom designed systems to fit all their client’s needs and budget, and with over 20 years of combined industry experience, their management staff has the skill, knowledge and experience to exceed your expectations without breaking the bank.Audio Video Specialists provides complete service for the design, installation and maintenance of quality Audio/Video including Home Theatre, Home Automation, Surround Sound, Security Cameras and all Commercial Audio/Video including Houses of Worship, Retail, Bars/Restaurants and Office Spaces. Let them become “Your A/V Specialists”.

Audio Video Specialists will be running a charity campaign to raise money for two foundations: Feed the Children and Pit Stops for Hope. More information on that will be released via Ryan’s social media this week.

Superlite Cars has already been named the team’s other co-primary sponsor. Race Car Replicas (RCR) and its sister company Superlite Cars are the leading manufacturers of a wide range of premium-quality component cars. RCR is primarily focused on building replicas of iconic vintage race cars, mostly from the 60s. Superlite generally produces original designs like the SL-C, Nemesis, Moab and Aero. In business since 2003, both Superlite Cars and RCR have delivered hundreds of cars to satisfied customers all over the globe.

Bachtel Excavating has also already been named a secondary sponsor for Ellis. Based out of Massillon, Ohio, Bachtel Excavating is one of the most professional and respected excavating companies and has been providing great services for residential, commercial and industrial clients for two decades. Their goal is to provide the best training and equipment possible to faciliatate the completion of work in a safe and efficient manner.

FortyNorth Security has also been added as a secondary sponsor for the team. FortyNorth Security is a boutique information security consulting company specializing in offensive security work. They utilize a team of respected and experienced ethical hackers to hunt for security vulnerabilities that would negatively impact your organization.

Associate sponsors for the weekend will also include Pit Stops for Hope, Degler Farms, a logo representing PANS/PANDAS Awareness, Pet Paradise, and Dogwood Crossfit.

Ryan Ellis Racing PR