Miller Returns To Bristol

Vinnie Miller is set for his second Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Miller will be driving the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Friday night’s Food City 300, the second Xfinity race of the season at the tough half-mile track.



Miller will be looking for a better run this time around. In the April race at Bristol, he was T-boned in a crash 105 laps into the 300 and finished 33rd.



After two recent races on road courses, Miller said he looks forward to Bristol.



“I’m ready to be back on my stomping grounds -- oval tracks,” he said. “The last few weeks of road-course races have been disappointing. I am ready to be just turning left this weekend at Bristol.



“We had a solid car in the spring race but had overheating issues. The team was able to fix the problem, but, unfortunately, we were collected up in a multi-car accident. I am hoping to come out with a clean finish this weekend for the No. 01 JD Motorsports team with Gary Keller.”



Practices at Bristol are scheduled at 10:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m.

