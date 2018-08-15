Smithley Ready For Sixth Bristol Run

Garrett Smithley has a lot of experience at Bristol Motor Speedway, site of Friday night’s Food City 300.



Smithley has raced in five Xfinity events at the half-mile track, and that experience totals 1,249 laps around the bowl-shaped facility.



“You learn something there about every lap,” Smithley said. “Bristol is very fast, and it seems like you go into one turn as soon as you leave the previous one. You have to stay on your toes all the time.”



Smithley will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Friday’s race. He finished 17th in the series’ April visit to Bristol.



Practice is scheduled at 10:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR