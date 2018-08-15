Chastain Looking For Bristol Repeat

The April Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a memorable one for Ross Chastain.



Chastain drove the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet to a ninth-place finish in that race. The result was his second-best run of the season and his best finish in seven career Xfinity races at the fast half-mile track.



Chastain will be looking for similar results Friday when Xfinity drivers return to BMS for the Food City 300.



“Bristol has always been one of my favorite tracks, and the performance we had there in April gave us a real boost,” Chastain said. “We can build off that for this week and hopefully have another top-10 finish.”



Chastain is 12th in Xfinity points and is battling for a spot in the playoffs.



Practices are scheduled at 10:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR