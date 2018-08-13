Chastain 16th At Mid-Ohio

Ross Chastain remained solidly in the hunt for an Xfinity Series playoff spot Saturday with a 16th-place finish in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Chastain, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet, survived a spirited late-race battle with Joey Gase to score his second straight top-20 road-course finish.



The run kept Chastain in 12th in the Xfinity point standings and leaves him above the cutoff line for the playoffs.



“We’re still rolling,” Chastain said. “It was another good road-course day for the team. Just a few more good runs, and we hope to get that spot in the playoffs.”



Justin Allgaier won the race.



The series moves on to tough Bristol Motor Speedway for an Aug. 17 race.

JDM PR