Smithley Posts 28th At Mid-Ohio

Despite a tough closing segment of the race, Garrett Smithley scored a 28th-place finish in Saturday’s Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Smithley, driving the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, said he ran well most of the day but struggled with an electrical problem over the closing laps.



“We actually had some fun at Mid-Ohio today,” he said. “Raced hard all day and got into the top 20. Had some electrical issue in the last 20 laps but salvaged 28th. It was definitely the most fun road-course race I’ve had.”



Smithley stayed 20th in Xfinity points.



Justin Allgaier won the race.



The series races next at tough Bristol Motor Speedway Aug. 17.

JDM PR