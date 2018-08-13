Brakes Hamper Miller At Mid-Ohio

Vinnie Miller parked his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet after only 14 laps and finished 36th Saturday in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



A left front brake piston issue sent Miller to the garage.



“It’s not the redemption weekend we hoped for or had planned,” Miller said. “One of the left front brake pistons lost an O-ring, and all the fluid leaked out. Nothing we could do in the garage area to fix it. We will move on to Bristol and hope for a better week.



“Thank you JAS Expedited Trucking, Bryan (Berry) and all these guys on the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for all they do.”



Miller is 26th in Xfinity points.



Justin Allgaier won the race.



The series races next at tough Bristol Motor Speedway Aug. 17.

JDM PR