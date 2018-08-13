Gase Finishes 24th at Mid-Ohio

Go Green Racing had another good road course run this weekend at Mid-Ohio. They got the Sparks Energy Chevy Camaro dialed in during the first practice session Friday afternoon before the rain came and washed away second practice. Qualifying for the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 would take place Saturday morning and Gase laid down some solid laps putting down the 23rd fastest lap when he pulled off. He would ultimately end up qualifying in the 27th position for the afternoon's 75 lap race.



The field would get the green to start the 170 mile race through the twists and turns of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. They hadn't even completed a full lap before the first caution was drawn. However, it would be the only caution of the first stage.



With two laps remaining in stage one Gase had come over the radio saying that he was starting to lose his brakes and he needed to be freed up a bit up off the turns. He kept on digging until the end of the stage before bringing it to pit road. During the stop, the crew found the bleeder was a little loose on the right front caliper and found some fluid on the rim. They would tighten it up and drop a pound of pressure in both front tires.



They would go back to green for the start of the second segment which would conclude on lap 40. With 11 laps remaining they would get their first caution of the stage. CC Donahue asked Gase how the brakes were and how the air pressure adjustment had helped. Gase replied "The brakes were better, but he was running a little warmer that run than before." They would come to find that there was grass stuck in the grill so he would bring it to pit road to clean the grill and get them to end of the stage.



The green and white checkered had waved concluding the second stage. Gase reported that he was pretty good that run but could maybe be freed up a bit both ways. Four laps prior to the end of the segment he had run his fastest lap, so they didn't want to make any big adjustments. With that being said, they would pit for fresh tires, fuel, 2 up on the track bar, and two rounds out of the right rear.



With caution laps into count, the final stage would end up being a 31 lap dash to the checkered. Gase took the green from the 23rd position. With a couple of cautions in between, they would get their final caution of the day on lap 66. Gase had fought his way up to 18th for the 6 lap shootout. Once they had gotten the green he gained three more spots sitting in 15th coming to the final lap. However, going through the esses on the final lap Gase would get dumped from behind sending him spinning into the grass. The caution did not come and he lost nine positions while trying to get back onto the track. He would end up bring the Sparks Energy Chevrolet to the checkered in 24th.



It was a disappointing end to a great day for Go Green Racing knowing they had speed to get themselves a season best finish. The luck is bound to turn with how well the team has been running lately. They'll keep their heads up and get ready for the next race. They transition back to oval racing this weekend as they head back to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300.

Joey Gase PR