RCR Post Race Report - Rock N Roll Tequila 170

"We were so close today with our No. 2 Fanatics / Cleveland Indians Chevrolet Camaro. I knew coming to Mid-Ohio we'd have a really good shot at it, and Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the team did a great job setting up this week's car. We qualified fifth, which is our second highest starting spot of the year. Once we fired off for the race, my Chevrolet was a little loose on both directions, but I was able to keep it up front and finish in the top 10 for Stages 1 and 2. We pitted in between Stage 2 and 3 from the second spot and had a miscue on pit road, which shuffled us back in traffic to start the final stage. Luckily, the handling in my Camaro got better throughout the stage and I was able to get back into the top 10 and into the second spot for a while. We just didn't have the tires at the end to keep up with the leader and fell back to fourth. Overall, it was a really good day at my home track. We were in contention for a lot of it and just need to continue putting together races like this one. I'm really looking forward to getting another shot at the road courses when we go to Road America in a couple of weeks."