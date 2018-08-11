RCR Post Race Report - Rock N Roll Tequila 170

" This is definitely a huge point of the year for the Xfinity Series with a stretch of three road courses in four weeks. Mid-Ohio and Road America - where we will go in two weeks - are two of my favorite tracks on the schedule. We had a solid run here at Mid-Ohio last year, and this year we had a little bit of a different package coming into the weekend. Honestly, we struggled with it a little bit from the time we unloaded off the hauler all the way until the start of the race. My crew chief Danny Stockman did a great job having me come down pit road under caution with 15 or 16 laps to go to get four tires. That at least gave us the opportunity to have a shot to race for the win. By that point in the race we were doing all we could to maintain speed and not lose any track position, so it was a great call bringing me down pit road. From there we were able to move forward and race into the top three. I hope the fans enjoyed watching today's race because it was fun from my vantage point. I'm just really proud of how this No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team battled all day. We had good pit stops and did everything we could. We just need to work on the package a little bit for when we head to Road America in two weeks."



