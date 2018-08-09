Smithley Rolls Into Mid-Ohio

The road racing adventure continues this week for Garrett Smithley.



Smithley finished 23rd last week at Watkins Glen International and rolls on to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Xfinity Series race, the second consecutive road-course event for the series.



Smithley, driving the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet, has raced twice at the 2.258-mile course.



“We’re looking for a better finish at Mid-Ohio,” Smithley said. “We had some good laps at Watkins Glen, but we want to be faster and finish higher this week. The course here is unique, and I like it.”



Smithley is 20th in Xfinity points entering the weekend.



The race is scheduled for 75 laps (170 miles).



Practice is scheduled at Mid-Ohio at 1:35 and 4:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR