Smithley Rolls Into Mid-Ohio

09 Aug 2018
Xfinity Series News
9 times
Smithley Rolls Into Mid-Ohio Getty Images for NASCAR

The road racing adventure continues this week for Garrett Smithley.
 
Smithley finished 23rd last week at Watkins Glen International and rolls on to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Xfinity Series race, the second consecutive road-course event for the series.
 
Smithley, driving the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet, has raced twice at the 2.258-mile course.
 
“We’re looking for a better finish at Mid-Ohio,” Smithley said. “We had some good laps at Watkins Glen, but we want to be faster and finish higher this week. The course here is unique, and I like it.”
 
Smithley is 20th in Xfinity points entering the weekend.
 
The race is scheduled for 75 laps (170 miles).
 
Practice is scheduled at Mid-Ohio at 1:35 and 4:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Miller Ready For Mid Ohio
back to top