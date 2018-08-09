Miller Ready For Mid Ohio

It’s Road Course Round Two for Vinnie Miller this week.



Miller made his Xfinity Series road-course debut for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller last week. He hits the road again Saturday in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after finishing 35th at Watkins Glen International.



“After an unfortunate ending to the weekend at Watkins Glen, I’m excited to go to Mid-Ohio,” Miller said. “The track seems a little more technical, with not as much elevation change. From what I’ve been learning on iRacing, it sort of reminds me of the road course I was on at Bondurant Racing School.



“I can’t thank the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team enough for working so hard to get a road course car ready for me this week.”



Miller is 25th in Xfinity Series points entering the weekend.



Practice is scheduled at Mid-Ohio at 1:35 and 4:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR