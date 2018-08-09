Chastain Continues Playoff Hunt

Ross Chastain will take his search for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.



Chastain sits 12th in Xfinity points entering Saturday’s Rock N Roll Tequila 170. He’s one spot above the playoff cutoff line with six regular-season races remaining.



“Another big week for us,” Chastain said. “We need to keep putting together good finishes over these next few weeks to stay in playoff contention. We look for good things at Mid-Ohio.”



Chastain, driving the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, has raced three times at the 2.258-mile course. He has a top finish of 14th, in 2016.



The race is scheduled for 75 laps (170 miles).



Practice is scheduled at Mid-Ohio at 1:35 and 4:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR