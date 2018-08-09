Go Green Racing Heads to Mid-Ohio for Rock N Roll Tequila 170

Gase and Go Green Racing are off to Mid-Ohio this weekend for their second road course in as many weeks. Last weekend in Watkins Glen the team brought home a solid 22nd place finish in the Zippo 200. Gase saw it all on the track last weekend battling the elements. It was a nice and sunny day at the start of the race, then a torrential down pour, then back to hot and sunny. "That's what makes road courses exciting," Gase added. "Rain or shine we're out there battling. It makes it fun and exciting for not only us drivers, but the fans as well. I actually liked running in the rain last week. We were a top 15 car while it was raining." It's a good thing Gase enjoys running in the rain because the forecast as of right now is calling for rain both Friday and Saturday.



The Rock N Roll Tequila 170 will be the second of four road course races on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this season. Last season Gase notched his career best road course finish at Mid-Ohio gaining 18 spots and finishing on the lead lap in the 21st position. When asked about his career best road course finish last season Gase replied, "Yeah, last year we had a great run here at Mid-Ohio. One of the main goals of road courses is just to stay on the track. If you can stay on the track and on the lead lap you'll have a decent day. We learned a lot last weekend at The Glen. We're hoping to take that and get us an even better finish this weekend."



Haulers enter the track later tonight, and the first practice for the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 is schedules for 1:35pm ET. Live coverage of both XFINITY Series practices can be seen on the NBC Sports App. Go Green Racing is hopeful they will continue to build on their momentum they've gained after a tough month of July.



TV/Radio:

The Rock N Roll Tequila 170 can be seen live on Saturday, August 11th on NBCSN as well as the NBC Sports App. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on MRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR