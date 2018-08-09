Spencer Boyd to Honor SS Green Light Owner’s Father at Darlington

Spencer Boyd will run a throwback paint scheme honoring three-time ARCA Champion, Bob Dotter, at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on September 1st. The request to run this scheme came at the behest of the Twitter community after over one thousand retweets of @DarlingtonRetro’s idea for the car were posted earlier this year.



Bob Dotter, the late father of SS Green Light Racing’s owner Bobby Dotter, got into racing after an industrial accident in the 1960’s caused him to lose his arm. After being down in the dumps, Bob’s friend convinced him to buy a racecar with the plan being for Bob to work on the car while this friend drove. One week his friend was unable to drive, so Bob strapped in himself. The rest they say is history.



After that start in the short track scene in the Chicago area, Bob would go on to compete in hundreds of races in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). He finished in the top ten in points for thirteen years in a row while earning championships in 1980, 1983, and 1984. After his driving career ended, he moved on top of the box and added another trophy crew chiefing Andy Hillenburg to an ARCA championship in 1995.



"The Darlington throwback weekend is such a cool way to honor our sport’s history,” notes Xfinity Series rookie Spencer Boyd. “This race marks a couple of firsts for us. It will be the first time I get to meet the ‘Lady in Black’ and it’s the first time Bobby’s father will be recognized in this way. I’m truly humbled that I get to honor this legend in racing while doing something special for his son, who has been such a big influence on my career.”



In 1982, Bob Dotter ran the No. 76 Hamlin’s Barn Oldsmobile cutlass for team owner Bill Hamlin in the ARCA Series. The number 76 represented the year Hamlin’s ARCA team was founded (1976).

When asked about Boyd honoring his father, SS Greenlight owner Bobby Dotter stated, “It’s very touching. That car means a lot to me because when my father went to drive the No. 76, it allowed me to begin my driving career in his old car. In 1985, my father went to drive for another team and I took his place with Hamlin’s No. 76 team. “It’s just special because there’s a lot of history there between my father and myself with that car. I’m excited to see the car again on track. I know it’s going to bring back some really good memories.”



Boyd’s primary sponsor for the race will again be the lifestyle brand, Grunt Style. However, stripping the familiar black and camo paint scheme was a no-brainer for the company as paying homage to those who paved the way for us is a familiar theme for the company with its military roots. Joining Grunt Style will be familiar associate sponsors Record Rack Wildlife Feed and Kickass Beef Jerky. The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at the track “too tough to tame” will be airing live on NBC on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 3:30pm EDT.

