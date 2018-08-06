Logano Sweeps Xfinity Race At Watkins Glen

Team Penske with the No. 22 Ford Mustang reached Victory Lane for the fifth time this year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Joey Logano won the pole on Saturday morning and led the field to the checkered flag at Watkins Glen in the Zippo 200.



“Congratulations to Joey for his 30th career Xfinity win and to Roger and Team Penske for their fifth Xfinity win this season,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Joey and Brad put the Ford Mustangs on the front row to start the race and the guys just put on a great race with the rest of the field this weekend for some exciting NASCAR road course racing.”



Logano recorded a qualifying lap time of 71.70 to start from the pole. He would trade the lead throughout the race with Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece, but in the final laps it was Logano who made the move of the race.



It became a battle between the Team Penske teammates, in a split-second decision during the last restart, the No. 22 darted to the inside and pulled alongside Keselowski and gained a slight advantage to take the lead. With two laps remaining, the No.12 Keselowski, ended up going off line and off the track. Logano ultimately went onto to win the race for his 50th career NASCAR National series win. Keselowski finished the race in 10th. The Team Penske duo combined to lead 57 of the 82 laps.



“They both were good cars,” Logano commented when asked about the difference between the No. 22 and No.12. “They’re both great teams. The pit crew on both cars are Cup teams when we come to the road course here with the pit stops backwards, so we do that to get some experience for our guys, but, really, I guess probably the advantage is to the 12 because they don’t race for stages and we’ve got to race for stage points, so it was probably maybe a little advantage there. It comes down to the end of it like the last few years it seems like it’s the two of us battling it out like crazy. I was working as hard as I can there. It was a fun battle. These XFINITY cars have a really good package around this race track for some racing because there’s just enough draft to keep the leader from pulling away.”



Finishing order for the entire Ford Performance Team was strong. Aric Almirola, driving the No. 98, finished fifth for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste Racing while Cole Custer, in the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang, finished sixth. In addition, No. 16 Ryan Reed from Roush Fenway Racing brought home an eighth place finish while No. 60 Austin Cindric finished 13th and Kaz Grala in fifteenth for Fury Racing in the No. 61.



The MENCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) split the schedule this weekend. MENCS will be in Michigan and NXS head to Mid-Ohio. Reference the full 2018 schedule on Roush Yates Engines.



RYE PR