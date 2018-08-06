Chastain 20th In The Rain At The Glen

On one of the most difficult race days of the season, Ross Chastain finished 20th Saturday in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.



Importantly, Chastain stayed 12th in series points and remains solidly in the hunt for a playoff position with six races left in the regular season.



Chastain stayed on the lead lap and raced with the fast cars despite a heavy dose of rain that changed racing conditions dramatically.



“As if road-course racing wasn’t tough enough, the rain made it an even bigger day,” Chastain said with a smile. “At times, I could barely see where I was headed because of the spray from other cars. But we had a pretty good run.”



Joey Logano won the race.



The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosts the next Xfinity race Aug. 11.

JDM PR