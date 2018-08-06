Smithley 23rd At Watkins Glen

06 Aug 2018
Xfinity Series News
In his third race at Watkins Glen International, Garrett Smithley drove a steady pace and came home 23rd in Saturday’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race.
 
The 200 was the first of three road-course races the series is scheduled to run this month.
 
Smithley, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet, finished on the lead lap on a tough day – rain pelted the course and changed conditions dramatically – and stayed 20th in series points.
 
“It’s not often that we drive these cars on rain tires,” Smithley said. “Quite a different experience. But we hung in there and brought it home in one piece with a decent finish. A great job by the guys.”
 
Joey Logano won the race.
 
The series moves on to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for an Aug. 11 race.

JDM PR

Steven B. Wilson

