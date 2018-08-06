Rain Falls On Miller At The Glen

Vinnie Miller’s first Xfinity Series race at the Watkins Glen International road course was made even tougher by the weather.



Rain fell on the course, creating an entirely new dynamic for drivers in Saturday’s Zippo 200. Miller drove the No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



The race ended early for Miller, who lost brakes on lap 32 and slammed into a tire barrier in the first turn.



Miller is 25th in Xfinity Series points.



Joey Logano won the race.



The series rolls on to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for an Aug. 11 race.

JDM PR