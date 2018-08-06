Another Week, Another Career Best Finish for Gase

For the second week in a row Gase has achieved his career best finish at a track in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. First was Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250; this week was Watkins Glen in the Zippo 200. The weekend started with a couple rainy practice sessions on Friday afternoon. However, the forecast on race day was to be completely different and dry. Therefore Go Green Racing decided to park it during first practice, then make only a couple laps in second practice, and use qualifying Saturday morning as a third practice session. The next morning Gase unfortunately got a flat right rear tire during his qualifying run after completely only two laps. This would end his "third practice session" and he would start Saturday's Zippo 200 from the 37th position.



Joey and the team were disappointed with the flat tire in qualifying, but they were okay with starting in back knowing that road courses typically bring out many cautions. It only took 4 laps into the Zippo 200 for the first caution to come out for the #78 of Tommy Joe Martins hitting the tire barriers in turn 6. During the caution Gase would report that his Sparks Energy / Eternal Fan Chevy felt like it was missing on initial throttle a bit but other than that the car was pretty decent. They would get the green on lap 6 and stay green for the remaining 14 laps. Gase had worked his way up to 24th before the end of the stage, but would report that he was losing forward drive. With the notes provided, CC Donahue would call for fresh tires, fuel, and one round in the right rear. The field would get the green flag to begin the second stage on lap 24.



Only one lap into the stage Gase was racing hard with the #16 of Ryan Reed and spun in the bus stop separating him from the rest of the field. After the spin Gase's right front tire had gone flat forcing him to come down pit road to change right sides. This would ultimately put him a lap down. Luckily a rain front had hovered over the track, and the very next lap NASCAR pulled the caution out for weather. This would give teams the chance to come down pit road to put rain tires on. The caution came at the perfect time for GGR and Gase would get the lucky dog putting him back on the lead lap.



After getting put back on the lead lap Gase fought his way back up to the 25th position before the red flag came out after the #01 of Vinnie Miller went barreling into the tire barriers in turn 1. Once the red flag was lifted, the rain had passed, and the track had started to dry very quickly. Many teams decided to come back down pit road to put their slicks back on but with only two laps remaining in the stage the Sparks Energy / Eternal Fan team elected to stay out. Gase would pick up six spots and would end the stage in 19th.



With cautions laps into count, the final stage would be a 38 lap dash to the checkered. The first 20 laps of the segment were pretty quiet, but then while battling in 21st Gase relayed to Donahue that he was starting to get loose on the long run. Nine laps later the caution would come out for a car that had stalled in turn 1. So he would bring it to pit road for a fresh set of tires, fuel, and an adjustment. However, after the adjustment Gase had said that he was now too tight. Then, another caution came out with 10 laps remaining for another car stalling on the track. So he would come back down pit road to raise the track bar two rounds and go two rounds up in the right rear. Gase would fight hard for the remaining eight laps of the race and bring it to the checkered in 22nd.



It was a whirlwind of a day for the Go Green Racing team. They raced in the sunshine, then the rain, then back to sunshine. The team showed some grit fighting for every position after starting in the back of the field. They will take everything they learned from The Glen and use it next week as they head to Mid-Ohio for their second road course of the year.

Joey Gase PR