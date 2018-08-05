GMS Racing NXS Watkins Glen Recap

05 Aug 2018
Xfinity Series News
6 times
GMS Racing NXS Watkins Glen Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger, No. 23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz Chevrolet
 

START: 4th

FINISH: 2nd

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

- Allmendinger and the No. 23 team overcame a pit road violation to finish second in today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Zippo 200.

- The GMS team currently sits 11th in owner points, 35 points behind JR Motorsports.

Quote:

"What a crazy day at Watkins Glen. I can’t begin to thank GMS Racing enough for the opportunity. It was a really fun race and I wish it would have stayed raining. The No. 23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz team stuck with me after I got the penalty on pit road and we got all we could. Wish we had a few more laps to bring home the win. It’s really cool to have AfterShokz on the car for their first NASCAR race.”
 

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet
 

START: 18th

FINISH: 38th
 

Notes:

- This was Haley’s third and final NXS start in 2018 with GMS Racing.

Quote:

"I’d say it was an eventful weekend at Watkins Glen. We really didn’t have a lot of on-track time with practice being rained out and we went straight to qualifying. We missed the setup a bit and I needed to gain some knowledge to be really good. We tuned the No. 24 GMS Chevrolet Camaro pretty good during the race and had it rolling up in the top-10. This was an oppertunity of a lifetime for me to compete in these three Xfinity Series races this year. We will continue to work hard on the truck side and go for a Championship over there.”
 

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

