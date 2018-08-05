GMS Racing NXS Watkins Glen Recap

Notes:

- Allmendinger and the No. 23 team overcame a pit road violation to finish second in today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Zippo 200.

- The GMS team currently sits 11th in owner points, 35 points behind JR Motorsports.

Quote:

"What a crazy day at Watkins Glen. I can’t begin to thank GMS Racing enough for the opportunity. It was a really fun race and I wish it would have stayed raining. The No. 23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz team stuck with me after I got the penalty on pit road and we got all we could. Wish we had a few more laps to bring home the win. It’s really cool to have AfterShokz on the car for their first NASCAR race.”