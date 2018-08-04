Veteran Driver, Bill Elliott Returns to NASCAR at Road America with GMS Racing

GMS Racing officials announced today that veteran driver, Bill Elliott will drive the No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Johnsonville 180.

“When this opportunity came up from Mike (Beam), I had to jump on it,” said Bill Elliott. “Chase (Elliott) has ran a handful of races for the team so I figured I would give it a shot at Road America. Beam and I have worked together in the past so it will be exciting to get back behind the wheel and bring back some old memories.”

Elliott will be making his first NXS start at Road America. The Dawsonville, GA native has a total of 43 NXS starts, one win, eight top-five’s, 16 top-10’s and two pole awards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill (Elliott) to the GMS Racing family,” said president of GMS Racing, Mike Beam. “Bill has many years in NASCAR and it’s going to be great to watch him come back, especially in GMS equipment. Bill and I worked together back in the day and had a lot of success so hopefully we can pick up where we left off and create some more great memories.”

GMS Racing PR