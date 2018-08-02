Kaulig Racing Welcomes LeafFilter Gutter Protection Back to the No. 11

Kaulig Racing™ is excited to announce the return of LeafFilter Gutter Protection® as the primary sponsor of the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Ryan Truex in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The sponsorship will begin this weekend at Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200 and carry on through the rest of the 2018 season.

“We’ve seen great things from the team so far this season and it’ll be exciting to finish out an already strong year with LeafFilter on the car,” said Kaulig Racing™ team owner Matt Kaulig. “LeafFilter already has a strong presence through in-car cameras this season so this was a sensible step to take to further our branding efforts for the year. Everyone at LeafFilter can’t wait to see their company sponsor a car for another year.”

LeafFilter Gutter Protection® previously served as the primary sponsor on the No. 11 Chevrolet during the 2016 and 2017 NXS seasons, earning 10 top-10 finishes and one pole award while in the spotlight. A company run by award-winning entrepreneur Matt Kaulig has been able to expand to 51 offices among North America and Canada.

“I think it’s going to be great having LeafFilter on the car for the remaining races,” said Ryan Truex. “LeafFilter is obviously very important to Matt so it’ll be special to run this scheme. We’ve continued to grow stronger as a team throughout the season and I think this last half of the year will be really good for us. It would be great if we could get Matt his first win in NASCAR with his company on the car.”

While 19 races into the 2018 NXS season, Kaulig Racing and Ryan Truex have been able to earn eight top-10 finishes and currently sit eighth in the playoff standings. Tune in to the Zippo 200 this Saturday, August 4th, at 3:00 PM ET on NBC.

Kaulig Racing PR