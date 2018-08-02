Smithley Ready For The Road

It’s road-course month for NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.



The stars and cars of the Xfinity circuit will hit three road courses this month, beginning with Watkins Glen International in New York for Saturday’s Zippo 200.



The series also is scheduled to race at Mid-Ohio and Road America in August.



Garrett Smithley, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet, is ready.



“The road courses always are a challenge for me,” said Smithley, who has competed twice at the Glen. “It’s a very different kind of racing than what I grew up with, but I like the challenge. I’m sure we’ll have a good car this weekend.”



Practice for the 82-lap race over the 2.45-mile road course is scheduled at 12:35 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.



Seven races remain in the Xfinity regular season.

