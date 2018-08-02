Miller Hits The Road At The Glen

Over the past dozen races, Vinnie Miller has improved his standing in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series from 31st in points to 24th. He gained another position last week at Iowa Speedway.



Miller will be aiming for more this weekend as he races in the series for the first time at Watkins Glen International in the Zippo 200.



The road course event will be a new experience for Miller, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet.



“I am really excited about going to my first road course this weekend at Watkins Glen,” Miller said. “I am looking forward to my first laps around the track and seeing if I’m decent. I used to be good at road racing in karts, so it might just be a strong point of mine.



“Hopefully, we will make it through the bus stop each lap, learn a ton and have a good run for Johnny Davis and the rest of the 01 Chevrolet team.”



Practice for the 82-lap race is scheduled at 12:35 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

RDS PR