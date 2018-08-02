Gase Heads to Watkins Glen for the First Road Course of 2018

Go Green Racing had a great run last week at Iowa Speedway bringing home their best finish since Pocono and getting Gase his best career finish at his home track of 17th. Now the team will shift gears and buckle up for a month full of road courses. First up on the agenda is Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200.



The 2.45 mile paved road course brings along many different challenges that drivers don't face at oval tracks. Road courses are unique in that the drivers turn both right and left, and Watkins Glen in particular has 7 different turns rather than the typical 4-turn oval. We sat down with Gase to talk about what he likes about road courses and how he prepares himself, "Every road course has their own unique challenges ," said Gase. "I do a lot of iRacing to help me prepare and learn the track a bit more before we get out there. With road courses we're shifting all the time so iRacing also helps me learn all the shift points and breaking points."



This Saturday will only be Gase's 6th time at "The Glen" in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. "I love the environment up there every year. The fans are awesome and they pack the place," Gase added. "I will never forget the first time going to Watkins Glen. It was during driver intros when we get to ride around the track in the back of the truck. To see all of the campers lined up right off the track from that perspective was amazing. You really take it in and appreciate all of the fans that come out to show their support."



Haulers enter the track on Friday morning, and the first practice for the Zippo 200 begins at 12:35pm ET with live coverage available on the NBC Sports App. Go Green Racing is ready to rise up to the challenges these road courses bring and build off of their great run last weekend in Iowa.



TV/Radio:

The Zippo 200 can be seen live on Saturday, August 4th on NBC. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on MRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR