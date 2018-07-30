Hightower 27th In JD Motorsports Debut

Brandon Hightower turned his debut run with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller into a 27th-place finish Saturday in the U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.



Hightower started 28th in the Kustom Race Parts 15 Chevrolet and raced in the middle of the pack much of the afternoon. His car lost a cylinder early, cutting power. “But JD Motorsports gave me the best handling car I have ever had,” Hightower said.



The race was Hightower’s 18th in the Xfinity Series but his first driving for Gaffney, S.C.-based JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



In the season’s first race at Iowa, Hightower completed 220 of the 250 laps and finished 30th. On Saturday, he ran 249 laps.



Hightower also raced with sponsorship from Premier Recycling and Timmons Truck Center.



Christopher Bell won the race, his third straight.

JDM PR