Miller 29th At Iowa

30 Jul 2018
Xfinity Series News
Vinnie Miller drove the JAS Expedited Trucking LLC 01 Chevrolet to a 29th-place finish in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.
 
In mid-June, Miller finished 31st in the series’ first seasonal visit to the 7/8-mile Iowa track.
 
The Michigan driver started Sunday’s race in 34th position. He was slowed by a spin on the frontstretch on lap 57.
 
Miller’s finish boosted him one spot to 24th in the Xfinity Series standings.
 
Christopher Bell won the race.
 
The series rolls on to Watkins Glen International for an Aug. 4 race.

JDM PR

Steven B. Wilson

