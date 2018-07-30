Chastain Roars Home Fourth

Ross Chastain had a career day in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, finishing fourth to tie his best finish ever in NASCAR’s No. 2 series.



Chastain raced aggressively over the closing laps, gunning his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet from eighth to fourth after a late-race red flag.



“It was so much fun because good racecars are hard to come by at this level, but dang we had one!” Chastain said. “Those long runs were so much fun to search around for grip after lap 40. Eighth-place speed straight up and fourth at the end with all the shenanigans is pretty dang cool.”



Chastain remains 12th in series points and in solid position to move into the playoffs.



Christopher Bell won the race.



Watkins Glen International hosts the next Xfinity race Aug. 4.

JDM PR